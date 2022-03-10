AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to thank fans for making Wednesday’s Dynamite #1 on cable.

As noted, the post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic. While viewership was down from last week, the show topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.40 rating. You can click here for our full report on the Dynamite numbers.

Khan tweeted and thanked fans, adding that this has been an amazing week for the company.

“Thank you wrestling fans who helped make #AEWDynamite the number 1 ranked show on cable/satellite yesterday! It’s been an amazing week for @AEW already with a great Revolution ppv + Dynamite ranked #1 on Wednesday, + we’re back tomorrow for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama!,” he wrote.

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage will feature Marq Quen vs. Darby Allin, Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter, Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall, and Swerve Strickland’s debut against Tony Nese. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping held after Dynamite on Wednesday night.

Stay tuned for more on AEW. Below is the full tweet from Khan:

