Two new matches and a new segment have been revealed for Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce a NJPW vs. AEW match for Dynamite. It will be AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR taking on new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, who is also the RevPro British Heavyweight Champion and the Warrior Wrestling Champion.

“Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #RoadRager Live in St. Louis @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT After weeks of fighting between @ringofhonor World Tag Team Champions #FTR & @njpwglobal’s United Empire, 2 of the world’s best go 1-on-1! @DaxFTR vs @WillOspreay LIVE tomorrow night on TBS!,” Khan wrote.

This match comes after some of Ospreay’s United Empire teammates attacked FTR and Roppongi Vice a few weeks back. Then last week’s AEW Dynamite saw Ospreay and other United Empire members attack FTR and Trent Beretta. However, FTR and Trent then defeated Ospreay and Aussie Open on last Friday’s Rampage.

Khan also announced a Face-to-Face showdown between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi for Wednesday’s Dynamite. This will be the first major build to their match for the Interim AEW World Title, which will be the main event of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26.

“Ahead of the #ForbiddenDoor clash for the @AEW Interim World Championship, 2 men who’ve looked to fight each other for a long time @JonMoxley + @tanahashi1_100 will come face-to-face TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! #RoadRager Live tomorrow on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT,” Khan wrote.

Finally, the Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker feud will heat up on Dynamite as they face off in singles action.

Khan announced the bout this afternoon and wrote, “Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #RoadRager Live in St. Louis @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Following pointed remarks on Rampage by The Doctor directed at her bitter rival, they’ll fight 1-on-1 at Road Rager! #ToniStorm vs @RealBrittBaker LIVE tomorrow night on Dynamite on TBS!

Khan also thanked fans for their continued support this evening.

“We’ve done 140 episodes of Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite so far, and tomorrow night’s lineup for #RoadRager on @TBSNetwork is shaping up to be one of the best Dynamites yet! We really appreciate everyone planning on watching Dynamite tomorrow; thank you all for supporting @AEW!,” he wrote.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the updated line-up for the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, along with Khan’s full tweets:

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

* Forbidden Door opponents Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi come face-to-face

* AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, RevPro British Heavyweight Champion & Warrior Wrestling Champion Will Ospreay

* Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match

* 20-on-1 Handicap Class Action Elimination Match with Wardlow vs. 20 “plaintiffs,” who are security guards he’s recently attacked

* AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Miro vs. Ethan Page with the winner advancing to Forbidden Door to join PAC, the winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscura, and the winner of Tomoaki Honma or Clark Connors vs. Tomohiro Ishii or Yoshinobu Kanemaru, bouts that will be held at New Japan Road on June 20 and June 21. The Fatal 4 Way winner will be crowned the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match

