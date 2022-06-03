AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to tout the ratings for Wednesday’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite, and to thank everyone for watching.

As noted, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 in the key demographic, and ranking #30 for the night on cable in viewership. The viewership was up 4.31% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 14.28% from last week. You can click here for our full Dynamite ratings report.

In an update, Khan touted the packed crowd for Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, which was the West Coast debut. It’s interesting to note that he did not mention it being a sell-out.

“Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite last night! We had a great crowd at the LA Forum, our largest tv audience since April + best demo since March, ranked as Wednesday’s #2 cable show! We’re back LIVE for Friday #AEWRampage in our classic slot @ 10pm ET/9pm CT See you Tomorrow!,” Khan wrote.

Khan also reminded fans that AEW Rampage will be back in the normal 10pm ET timeslot this week. Friday’s show will also be a live episode from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Matches announced as of this writing are Kiera Hogan vs. Athena in her debut, The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers, and AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defending against Dante Martin. This will be somewhat of a homecoming for The Bucks and Sky.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can see Khan’s full tweet below:

Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite last night!

We had a great crowd at the LA Forum, our largest tv audience since April + best demo since March, ranked as Wednesday’s #2 cable show!

We’re back LIVE for Friday #AEWRampage in our classic slot

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT

See you Tomorrow! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 2, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.