Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Montreal featured ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm defending the women’s championship against Skye Blue, a match that Storm won via roll-up to score her second successful defense of the title since winning it at Full Gear. Prior to the bout beginning Storm was introduced to the ring (via video) by TCM (Turner Classic Movies) host ben Mankiewicz. AEW President Tony Khan thanked Mankiewicz for his role later on Twitter.

Khan writes, “Thank you @BenMank77 for the amazing introduction for Timeless Toni Storm for her @AEW Women’s World Championship Match vs @Skyebyee right NOW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! Thank you watching @AEWonTV right now!” Mankiewicz writes back, “Thanks for asking, Tony. We love finding classic movies in unexpected (for us, anyway) places.”

In a separate tweet Mankiewicz later comments on his experience working for AEW.

“I’m not entirely sure what I did here, but it’s further proof that classic movie fans are everywhere. And it is wonderful. Also, it got me texting with my idiot wrestling friend (I don’t think those things are related) @JimmyAltman, who I’ve always been faster than.”

Check out the entire exchange below.

