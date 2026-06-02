Tony Khan recently spoke with Wide World of Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about Jon Moxley doing great behind-the-scenes work, the biggest hurdle he has faced while running AEW and wanting to bring AEW back to Australia.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Jon Moxley doing a good job behind-the-scenes in AEW: “I have a great group of people in each of the sports – I have great executives, coaches and people to talk to and lean on. The thing with wrestling that’s very different is there’s no off-season. We have a great group, but I’m generally the only person who comes to every show. In recent years, [star wrestler] Jon Moxley is doing a great job backstage and has been at everything … but I have been at every AEW show since the beginning. It’s a lot of travel, but I love it.”

On the biggest hurdle he has faced thus far as AEW President: “The biggest hurdle was to make the TV deal – I reached a point in early-2019 where I had signed the wrestlers, but didn’t have a deal, I had been working on the TV portion of it for nearly a year, but I had got into April and still didn’t have a deal. Reaching a point where it became a reality was very challenging. It’s hard to launch … but things have grown so quickly.”

On wanting to bring AEW back to Australia: “I absolutely want to come back to Australia. We’ve had incredible events with the fans in both Sydney and Brisbane. I think we’ve built a great audience, our wrestlers are so popular and some of the top stars in AEW are actually from Australia. Given what a great wrestling country it is and how many awesome stars we have in AEW from there, I think we’ve got something really special.”

Billionaire sports owners are a dime a dozen. 💸💸 But Tony Khan is doing a lot more than just making demands and signing cheques. Exclusive

👇 https://t.co/X8lOLk9kbn — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) June 1, 2026