AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling and hype this weekend’s Full Gear pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
On MJF possibly joining the Inner Circle faction with Chris Jericho:
The Inner Circle possibly with MJF as a member is unthinkable, and the Inner Circle definitely would be the biggest force, not just in AEW, but I think the Inner Circle would be the talk of professional wrestling.
His thoughts on the FTR versus Young Bucks tag team championship match:
This babyface team and this heel team, it’s been built up and talked about for years, long before there was an AEW, long before I knew I was gonna get into the wrestling business, and I’m just really proud that AEW’s promoting this match and that we’re having it here.
Believes Eddie Kingston could be a great AEW champion:
Since he came in this Summer, he’s become one of the top people in AEW and one of the top people in wrestling, and he’s very effective as a wrestler; he’s very effective as a speaker; he’s very effective as a leader; and I think he could be a great champion for us.