AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling and hype this weekend’s Full Gear pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On MJF possibly joining the Inner Circle faction with Chris Jericho:

The Inner Circle possibly with MJF as a member is unthinkable, and the Inner Circle definitely would be the biggest force, not just in AEW, but I think the Inner Circle would be the talk of professional wrestling.

His thoughts on the FTR versus Young Bucks tag team championship match:

This babyface team and this heel team, it’s been built up and talked about for years, long before there was an AEW, long before I knew I was gonna get into the wrestling business, and I’m just really proud that AEW’s promoting this match and that we’re having it here.

Believes Eddie Kingston could be a great AEW champion: