Tony Khan appeared on “Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker” to promote this week’s AEW Dynamite in Long Island, NY.

During it, the AEW President stated that he thinks MJF will get cheered in his hometown this Wednesday night despite him being a heel.

“I think he’s going to get the big hometown welcome, and I’m excited about it. I think the crowd is really going to respond well when they see MJF on Long Island. For him to be back on Long Island in the new UBS Arena on Dynamite, with this crowd, I definitely think he’ll get a big babyface reaction for the first time that we’ve really seen it. It’s probably the only place it will play out like this, but I think it’s great wrestling.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription