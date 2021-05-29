AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to hype up tomorrow’s Double or Nothing pay per view, which will hold a full capacity crowd for the first time in a year at Daily’s Place.

During the interview Khan explains why he believes the tag team title matchup between the Young Bucks and the duo of Eddie Kingston/Jon Moxley has the potential to steal the show. He also gives his thoughts on former olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo taking on top company superstar, Cody Rhodes. Highlights are below.

Hypes up the tag team title match at Double or Nothing:

This is one of the most exciting matches on the card. Young Bucks matches on pay-per-view have consistently delivered, and Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston have been at each other’s throats at times. I think they had a great pay-per-view match against each other at Full Gear, one of the great main events we’ve had, and they’re like brothers, they fight like brothers and they’re going to be fighting a pair of brothers, the best pair of brothers and the best tag team. It’s going to be awesome. Jon Moxley is a great tag team wrestler. Eddie Kingston’s wrestled all of the world, wrestled in all kinds of matches, a lot of tag matches, but Jon Moxley’s one of the most accomplished tag team wrestlers in the world. I think a lot of people forget that, and it’s shown up in their matches… Jon Moxley is no stranger to tag team wrestling. He’s also no stranger to huge matches on pay-per-view.

Thinks the match has the potential to steal the show:

One thing I think we can count on is this match is going to deliver, and Moxley and Kingston against Young Bucks could very easily steal the show and be the match of the night, and I think everybody backstage and everybody here believes it. And I know for a fact that this is going to be one of the hardest matches to follow up in AEW pay-per-view history. I think nobody nobody’s lining up for the spot after.

On the showdown between Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes:

Anthony Ogogo has been a killer. The guy has mauled anybody’s been in the ring with, and when Cody got face-to-face with Anthony Ogogo, Anthony Ogogo knocked him out with a body punch. I think Cody’s got to take this really seriously. Cody’s never been in the ring with anybody as dangerous as Anthony Ogogo in my opinion, and Anthony Ogogo is one of the most dangerous people we’ve ever had in AEW because of his fighting background. He’s an Olympic medalist. He is a boxer and now is a wrestler. He seems to have found his true calling and rarely have you seen somebody improve as quickly and come along as quickly as Anthony Ogogo. And really part of the story of this match is this is a problem of Cody’s own design because Cody’s the person who brought Anthony Ogogo to me, and introduced him to me and gave me his number, and I was in England and we spent time together. And I really thought Anthony was a very plus person, and I thought he’d be a great addition to AEW and Cody was the one who introduced us. And so I signed him based on Cody vouching for his character. Cody said, ‘I really think I can train him, and he could be a great wrestler.’ And I think that really blew up in his face now.

