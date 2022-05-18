AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype this evening’s Dynamite from Houston, as well as discuss last week’s epic showdown between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin in the Owen Hart Memorial qualifier. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says there was a concern that the match would be over time:

“It was a crazy, crazy match to watch. Keeping an eye on it, first of all, as we push towards the end of the show, there was some thought, ‘OK, is this match going to make it?’ Because they kept doing crazy stuff and just some of the wildest moments you’ll see in a wrestling match, just throwing bombs at each other. Not only was it a very memorable match, but I thought it was a great showing for both men. For Darby Allin and for Jeff Hardy, who picked up the win. It was like watching two generations, flip sides of the same coin, and I think it was a match that people were really compelled to see and that’s very organic.”

How great the match was, and how the crowd reacted:

“It’s the absolute best and very consistent with fans in New York. We’ve got great, great, great AEW fans all over the country, and certainly in New York, there’s so many great wrestling fans. I thought we really gave them what they wanted to see. Tommy [Dreamer], you’re someone who’s wrestled a lot up there. Mickie [James], you’ve wrestled a ton up there. Dave [LaGreca], you’ve got tons of experience yourself in the New York area with pro wrestling. They’re not easy fans, but if you give them good wrestling, they’re going to be great, and that’s why I think they’re great fans.”

