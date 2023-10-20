AEW President Tony Khan promises a big matchup for tomorrow’s edition of Collision from Memphis.

Khan took to social media and revealed that the match will be announced on this evening’s Rampage, but does not indicate who will be competing in the matchup.

It's been a great week for AEW +

a great weekend starts TONIGHT!

We have a huge Rampage tonight including Mistico vs Rocky Romero, Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho & much more!

+

I'll announce a special Dream Match TONIGHT on Rampage to take place at #AEWCollision live in Memphis TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/B9ukfJ5IrX — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 20, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 10/21 COLLISION:

-Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Memphis Street Fight

-Miro vs. Action Andretti

-Dream Match