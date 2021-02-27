AEW has announced on Twitter that President and General Manager Tony Khan will be revealing the final entrant of the Face of the Revolution ladder match on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The match, which takes place at the March 7th Revolution pay per view, currently features Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Lance Archer, and Penta El Zero M. The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and the Dark Order’s 10 will also be fighting for a spot when they meet in a singles match on Dynamite as well.

As a reminder the winner of the ladder match receives a future opportunity at the TNT championship.

One more match remains for The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier this Wednesday as 10 takes on Max Caster! The FINAL SPOT for the overall match will be announced by #AEW GM @TonyKhan! Who takes the next spot?

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Shaq/Jade Cargill versus Cody Rhodes/Red Velvet

-Tony Khan reveals final entrant in Face of the Revolution Ladder match

-FTR/Tully Blanchard versus Jurassic Express

-Chris Jericho and MJF host a press conference ahead of Revolution

-Paul Wight speaks

-Private Party/TH2/Matt Hardy versus Dark Order

-Women’s Eliminator Tournament finals

-The Dark Order’s “10” versus Max Caster for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match