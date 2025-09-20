An important announcement from All Elite Wrestling is coming next week.

During the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, it was announced that AEW President Tony Khan will have a special “important announcement” on this coming Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, earlier in the show it was announced that Orange Cassidy will make his long-awaited AEW return on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite show as well.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.