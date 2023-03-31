Below are more notes from the ROH Supercard of Honor media call hosted today by ROH owner Tony Khan:

* Khan said he will have “very exciting news” to share on next week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles

* Khan thinks ROH Supercard of Honor can be the best wrestling show of this entire weekend. He sees ROH and AEW as complimenting each other. Khan mentioned being honored to work with the late ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe. He’s never seen such love and support like he did when Briscoe passed

* Khan mentioned how Bandido’s visa has been renewed, so he will be back to work for AEW/ROH soon

* Khan praised ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta as a future top star of the industry, one who is already a major star and respected by everyone in the locker room. Yuta was recommended to Khan by some smart wrestlers in AEW. Khan is looking forward to Katsuyori Shibata vs. Yuta at Supercard of Honor, calling Shibata as one of the greatest stars of his generation

* Khan talked about learning a lot since he took ROH over. He’s still learning about launching a challenger brand, and they’re still growing and learning every day. He feels the AEW and ROH shows have been great, and he has great talks with his crew that help him run the companies better than he did the week before. He’s trying to give people the best opportunities he can, and he sees that process going well. Khan wants to continue to grow the company, having a balance between locker room health and growth

* Khan was asked if how he books ROH has impacted how he books the AEW TV shows. He says it has, and it has reinvigorated him

* Khan reiterated that there will be a big announcement on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. He also plugged the Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum on Friday night

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.