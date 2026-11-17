The field is officially set for the 2026 AEW Continental Classic.

AEW has announced all 12 participants for this year’s tournament, which gets underway on the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, during the AEW Continental Classic: Selection Special, hosted by AEW President Tony Khan and AEW commentator Tony Schiavone.

The round-robin tournament will run through AEW Worlds End on December 19, where both league finals and the championship final will take place to crown the new AEW Continental Champion.

Jon Moxley enters the tournament as the reigning AEW Continental Champion.

2026 AEW CONTINENTAL CLASSIC: SELECTION SPECIAL RESULTS Blue League:

* Jay White

* Hangman Page

* Ricochet

* Daniel Garcia

* Brody King

* Bandido Gold League:

* Jon Moxley

* Kevin Knight

* Orange Cassidy

* Nick Wayne

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Tommaso Ciampa AEW Continental Classic Rules:

* All matches have a 20-minute time limit.

* Winners receive three points.

* Draws award one point to each competitor.

* Everyone is banned from ringside during tournament matches.

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