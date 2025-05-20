Tony Khan is thrilled to be bringing one of AEW’s biggest events back to a city he considers among the elite in the wrestling world.

It was announced on Tuesday that AEW All Out 2025 is officially set for Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on September 20. The show marks AEW’s return to the venue for the first time since Forbidden Door 2023, and the company’s first visit to Toronto since the Dynamite and Rampage tapings held at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on March 20, 2024.

Speaking with the Toronto Sun, Khan didn’t hold back his admiration for the host city, referring to Scotiabank Arena as a “mecca” for pro wrestling.

“Toronto is one of the greatest wrestling cities on the planet. It’s a very special place. When I was in college, I went on spring break to Toronto to watch wrestling and it’s some place I really love and it’s – to me, what we call in America a Mount Rushmore city – it’s one of the real crown jewel cities. It’s definitely, to me, one of my top four pro wrestling cities on the planet.”

Khan also praised fans throughout Ontario and reflected on AEW’s success in multiple markets across the province.

“I think there’s great wrestling fans all over Ontario. We’ve done great shows in London, Ottawa, Hamilton, and in particular, in Toronto. And in different venues. We’ve had great experience at the Coca-Cola Coliseum but certainly ScotiaBank Arena is a mecca for us and a mecca for pro wrestling and I’m so excited about bringing AEW All Out back to ScotiaBank Arena this year for All Out 2025 on September 20.”

Make sure to join us here on 9/20 for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 results coverage from Glendale, AZ.

(H/T to Ian Carey and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)