All Elite Wrestling programming is on fire in the United Kingdom as of late.

Tony Khan surfaced on social media this week to inform his followers that AEW has recently set all-time viewership records in the U.K. for their weekly AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision shows.

“According to ITV Sport, this week’s AEW Dynamite on ITV4 set the all time record,” Khan wrote on Saturday afternoon via X. “This week AEW Dynamite had our most live viewers ever in the UK!”

Khan continued, “This past month has been our best UK ratings run ever, with the all-time record set this week! Thank you to everyone supporting AEW!”

In a follow-up post a few minutes later, the AEW President noted that AEW Collision set a U.K. viewership record as well.

“BOTH of our AEW tv shows AEW Dynamite + AEW Collision set all-time records for most viewers ever in the UK this week,” he wrote. “What an amazing milestone ITV Sport: both Dynamite AND Collision set all-time UK viewership records in the same week!! Thank you fans watching AEW worldwide!”

AEW Collision returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT with a taped show from Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama. The show airs head-to-head against the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

