Despite drawing the lowest standard timeslot numbers in more than one year, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to tout the ratings for Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As noted, Road Rager drew 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This audience is down 18.95% from last week, while the key demo rating is down 17.64% from last week. You can click here for the full ratings report for the Road Rager Dynamite episode from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

In an update, Khan thanked fans for tuning into Dynamite, and touted this week’s numbers. He also plugged Friday’s Road Rager Rampage episode on TNT.

“Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Though cable/satellite overall was down, we were #1 in our timeslots for each hour of Dynamite + the show tied for #1 overall for Wednesday! We’re back with a big Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT tomorrow @ 10pm ET/9pm CT!,” Khan wrote.

While Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.28 key demo rating, which is down from last week’s #1 ranking, the episode actually tied with the 0.28 key demo rating that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drew for the #1 spot, but Real Housewives took the top spot overall as they drew a larger audience than AEW, with 1.157 million viewers in the 8pm hour. Dynamite also ranked #38 in viewership for the night on cable, down from last week’s #31 spot.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest total audience for a Wednesday night airing since April 7, 2021, and the lowest key demo rating for a a Wednesday night airing since May 19, 2021. While the NHL Stanley Cup Finals brought strong competition to network TV, it was a fairly normal night on cable.

Friday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Rampage will air at 10pm ET on TNT. Matches and segments announced include a Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland promo, Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin, Max Caster and The Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff and Bear Country, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending her title against Willow Nightingale with Stokely Hathaway on commentary, plus Bobby Fish vs. Darby Allin, which was the main event. You can click here for full Rampage spoilers for the episode taped on Wednesday night after Dynamite.

