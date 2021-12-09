Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will take place from the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Long Island, NY, the same venue WWE debuted at one week ago for RAW.

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with News12 on Long Island and touted how AEW is bringing the biggest crowd to the new venue.

“It may not be the first wrestling show at UBS, but it is the biggest crowd anybody’s drawn at UBS by a lot,” Khan said. “We have the best fans in the world and these wrestling fans are gonna turn up at UBS and pushing toward a sellout, which is amazing for our debut on Long Island.”

There will inevitably be comparisons to RAW at the UBS Arena and tonight’s Dynamite at the same venue, but Khan said he hasn’t asked for these fights, adding that AEW was planning to runt he venue before WWE booked it.

“These aren’t fights I’ve asked for,” Khan said. “But when they were brought to the table I was more than happy to participate in them. And so, it’s fun for the fans. It’s great. Because now there’s two really successful wrestling companies again and for 20 years we didn’t have that. So, I think it’s great for the fans.”

