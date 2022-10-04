Tony Khan appeared on Robbie Fox’s “My Mom’s Basement” channel to discuss a wide range of topics. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Paul Wight:

“Paul, seeing him up and around has been great. Paul Wight is such an awesome presence in pro wrestling and when he’s healthy, and can be on the shows again, you know, I want to feature Paul. Unfortunately, a lot of his time in AEW has been hurt. He’s great on commentary when he’s been able to travel. I think that’s something, he has a great future quite frankly. I think he’s worked really, really hard at it and deserves opportunities there. So I have a lot of great things to say about Paul Wight.”

Bringing Great Muta in for Dynamite: Grand Slam:

“Great Muta, we’d been talking about for a long time. It was funny because Mox brought it up in the press conference and we were already talking about it. I was like, they’re with New Japan. So I was kinda like, ‘I don’t know if this is like the best time’, and we were already working on it. But like, yeah, the timing was very good. I originally wanted to get Muta for All Out and he was not available. Then it just seemed like a good deal for Grand Slam.”

