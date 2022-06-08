The AEW World Title situation has been a hot topic among fans ever since champion CM Punk announced his foot injury on last week’s AEW Rampage, just days after he won the strap from “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Double Or Nothing. AEW then announced the AEW Interim World Title Eliminator Series, which will begin on tonight’s Dynamite.

The Eliminator Series will see tonight’s AEW Dynamite open with a Battle Royale. The winner of that match will then face Jon Moxley in the main event of tonight’s show. The winner of that main event bout will advance to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, to compete for the AEW Interim World Title, against the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion on June 12.

Fan complaints range from NJPW wrestlers competing for the AEW Interim World Title, to Moxley getting the opportunity ahead of someone like Wardlow. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter and tried to explain why Moxley was chosen.

“@JonMoxley is the only AEW wrestler with 7+ 2022 singles bouts undefeated on TV (Dynamite/Rampage/Battle of the Belts) + PPV (Revolution/Double or Nothing). (7-0. Moxley + @AnthonyOgogo only undefeated 7-0 records in AEW in 2022, Moxley ranked higher based on opponents quality.),” Khan wrote in response to some of the fan feedback.

One fan commented that Wardlow has a better record.

Khan responded, “Incredible record but not undefeated.”

Another fan commented that Wardlow was ranked ahead of Moxley, and asked if that was an error.

Khan responded, “No, that was before Moxley returned to singles wrestling competition on Dynamite, winning Wednesday’s main event. Mox is undefeated in 2022 singles matches, but had wrestled in 7 consecutive tag/multiman matches since his April win over Yuta in Boston until his win on Wednesday.”

Another fan also pointed to how Wardlow was ranked #1, and said the whole thing doesn’t make sense.

Khan responded, “While he’s been undefeated all year, Mox recently was in tag matches more & inactive in singles since his iconic match in Boston vs @WheelerYuta until this week, & then he returned to singles & won this week’s #AEWDynamite main event to go to 7-0, pushing him back to the top spot”

Fans went even further by asking why Wardlow was ranked at all if he wasn’t “signed to AEW” until he defeated MJF at Double Or Nothing. Khan did not respond to that comment, but one fan replied, “Touche. @TonyKhan He deserves a thumbs up for spotting that harmless plot hole that helps restore logic to Moxs participation.”

As noted earlier today, the updated AEW Power Rankings have Moxley at #1 and Wardlow at #2 for the men’s division rankings. Moxley and Bryan Danielson are also ranked #2 in the tag team division, behind AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.

There’s no word yet on when Punk will be back in action, but when he’s cleared there will be a match to determine the undisputed AEW World Champion. You can click here for the latest on Punk. You can click here Khan’s interview comments from earlier today on Punk and the title.

