How important is Chris Jericho to the history of All Elite Wrestling?

If you ask the man in charge, the company might not even be here if not for the pro wrestling legend being involved in the formative stages.

AEW President Tony Khan proved that even he has taken a seat under “The Learning Tree” in his time, as he gave the former longest-running ‘For The World’ Champion in professional wrestling history a lot of credit for the success of the company.

“I don’t know if it would have been possible for us to launch AEW without Chris Jericho’s involvement,” Khan said during an interview on The Morning Q93 Crew show to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show in Pittsburgh, PA. “He’s been a fixture and a great part of AEW throughout the five years.”

Jericho was at the official launch event for AEW in Jacksonville, Florida back in 2019, and has remained with the company since its’ inception.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary results coverage from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.