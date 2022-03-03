Tony Khan was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where the company president hyped up this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, specifically highlighting the showdown between Eddie Kingston and the promotion’s first ever world champion, Chris Jericho. Check out what Khan had to say on the subject below.

Says he cannot wait to watch Kingston vs. Jericho at Revolution:

“I cannot wait for this match. I think we’ve already talked about what an amazing pay-per-view it’s going to be, what an amazing card it’s going to be. And I think matches like Chris Jericho versus Eddie Kingston are why. I mean, for all the reasons Aubrey just said, I think we could talk and do an entire podcast just on the careers that these two gentlemen each of them separately and do multiple really, and all the great matches they’ve had that have led them here.”

How Kingston and Jericho have entirely different backgrounds:

“As far as their careers go, I mean they really come from different sides of the tracks in pro wrestling. And I think that you have to look at Eddie Kingston who’s come through the independent scene and before AEW had never had this kind of national television breakthrough, and all of a sudden is now a worldwide wrestling star for the first time in his career, after all these years as a veteran versus Chris Jericho, who has been wrestling on television, and Tony was calling Chris Jericho’s matches in the 1990s. One of the all-time greats, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho, two of the all-time greats, and you know, what he’s capable of as well as anybody, Tony probably better than anybody. And I just think Chris has come back – also, we talked about Jon Moxley coming back looking better than ever. Jericho looks better than he ever has in AEW. Better than he did when we started. Better than he did when he was a world champion.”

Talks Jericho getting into tremendous shape:

“He had a little health scare and came back and he came back looking better than ever. I think he was out for a little bit, getting healthy and I think for Chris, like this is not only the best he’s ever looked but when we’ve seen him in the ring, he looked very sharp. I think it took him a few minutes to get his footing back against Santana and Ortiz, but you could see this is to me physically, probably the best Chris has looked. And now that he’s gotten his bearings back in the ring, I just think with Jericho looking like he does and you know, talking the way he’s been talking, this is a really interesting match.”

