Tony Khan Wants To Keep Expanding AEW’s Roster, Teases Signing Names People Are “More Familiar With”

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bleacher Report Live to hype this evening’s Fight for the Fallen card on TNT. When asked about aspects of AEW he’d like to improve, Khan responds by saying he hopes to expand their growing roster.

I’d like to keep expanding. I think we found a great roster but I don’t think people should expect that you’ll never see more people debuting or that “this is it.” I think we’re constantly evolving. We brought some of the great stars of wrestling in, we’ve introduced some of the great new stars in wrestling in addition to guys that were household names in wrestling and guys whose names have really grown. We’ve had a big impact made by MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends, and a lot of other people that have come in and done really well for us. What I’d like to do is take the best of what we have…then don’t be surprised to see more new people and new faces.

Khan later used Ricky Starks as an example of someone he brought in, then teases some big names that fans will be more familiar with.

Ricky Starks was a great signing. That was totally organic too. Ricky Starks was a person who had earned an opportunity and was somebody we were looking at to challenge for the TNT championship against Cody. That’s a good example, but I think there’s going to be some other guys, maybe people you’d even be more familiar with down the line.

Check out a clip of the interview below.