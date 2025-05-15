Mina Shirakawa has secured a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship.

At AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Shirakawa emerged victorious in a four-way AEW Women’s Title Eliminator match, overcoming the current champion Toni Storm, as well as AZM and Skye Blue.

The match concluded with Mina countering Storm’s big package move into an even bigger package, scoring the three count.

As a result of this win, Shirakawa will challenge Storm for the AEW Women’s Title at AEW Double or Nothing.

.@MinaShirakawa breaks the streak and pins the champ! She now gets a shot at “Timeless” Toni Storm and the AEW World Title at #AEWDON!#AEWDynamite Beach Break is LIVE on TBS and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/nXTYADa8Je — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 15, 2025

Fans watching AEW Dynamite: Beach Break might have noticed that Mina Shirakawa used two different entrance themes during the event. She debuted a new theme for her entrance, but after her victory, her original theme played instead.

Tony Khan later confirmed on social media that he decided to switch back to her old theme following online backlash from fans upset about the new music.

I already switched it back #AEWDynamite — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2025

Yeah — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2025

The enigmatic spider, previously seen on AEW Dynamite during a women’s segment, made another appearance during a match on this week’s show featuring Toni Storm, Skye Blue, AZM, and Mina Shirakawa.

This spider seems to have a particular interest in multi-competitor matches, having first appeared during the four-way bout between Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, and Penelope Ford on the May 7, 2025 episode of Dynamite.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Kyle Fletcher vs. AR Fox

* Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne

* Blake Christian vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey.

* AEW World Tag Team Championships Contendership Match: The Sons Of Texas (Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes) vs. CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti)

* Chicago Street Fight: Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun)

* Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael tribute