AEW President Tony Khan says Big Boom! AJ is more than welcome to return to his company in the future.

On the AEW Full Gear 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show, Big Boom! AJ successfully defeated QT Marshall.

While AJ had only signed a deal for one match with the company, “TK” said the Costco Guys star can return anytime he wants.

When Liam Crowley of ScreenRant asked Tony about how he felt about AJ potentially returning to the company, Khan said,

“Please comeback. You are welcome back!”

Daniel Garcia has confirmed that he’ll be returning during this year’s Continental Classic.

During the AEW Full Gear 2024 media scrum, Daniel Garcia declared himself for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic.

Garcia competed in the 2023 Continental Classic, going 1-4.

Speaking of the 2024 Continental Classic, the tournament will see the return of Kazuchika Okada as the reigning AEW Continental Champion, and Daniel Garcia has already confirmed his participation.

Based on the 2023 format, fans can expect two blocks with six wrestlers each, engaging in round-robin competition, with the top point getters advancing to block finals. The two winners will face off for the AEW Continental Championship.

AEW will announce the participants for the 2024 Continental Classic later today (Sunday).

