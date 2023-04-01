Former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness has returned to the company.

Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor even saw McGuinness return to commentary for ROH. After being introduced by Bobby Cruise, Nigel came out to a major ovation from the surprised crowd, then called the action with Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman. Video can be seen below.

ROH owner Tony Khan took to Twitter to welcome Nigel back.

“Welcome back to ROH, @McGuinnessNigel! Great to have you here in LA now at #ROHSuperCardOfHonor for this great ppv event, calling the action with our great hosts @IanRiccaboni and @CapriceColeman tonight for this awesome @ringofhonor show! Thank you all watching #ROH TONIGHT!,” he wrote.

Nigel, who began wrestling around the world in 1999, originally worked for ROH from 2003-2009 as a top talent, holding the ROH World Title and the ROH Pure Title. He would go on to work for TNA, then was forced to retire from in-ring action in late 2011 after a tour of the indies. He returned to ROH as the on-screen matchmaker and commentator in August 2011, and worked there until December 2016. Thanks to Michael Cole, WWE hired McGuinness in December 2016 to work as a commentator on various shows. He was furloughed due to COVID-19 in April 2020, but brought back later in the fall. Nigel was then released by WWE on October 22, 2022. He continues to host pro wrestling seminars in the United States and Europe, and held his first one-man magic & speaking show in Los Angeles this weekend.

Nigel has not commented on the return as of this writing.

Below is the full tweet from Khan, along with footage of the return:

