AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to officially welcome Will Hobbs to the AEW roster after news broke yesterday that Hobbs was signed by the promotion. The indie sensation appeared on last night’s Dynamite to help world champion Jon Moxley fight off Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Khan writes, “Welcome aboard @TrueWillieHobbs ! See you next week Live on #AEWDynamite!”

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards also took to Twitter following last night’s show to comment on her officiating her 700th career matchup, which happened to be the NWA women’s title matchup between Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse. Rosa would win the bout with a tombstone to retain. Edwards says, “Tonight was a special one. I’m incredibly honored to have officiated a title match for the @nwa women’s championship, as my 700th career match no less.”