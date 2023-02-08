Tony Khan feels very confident that the media rights for AEW will be in demand once the promotion’s deal expires.
The company president spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Uproxx Sports, where he explained how the AEW library, along with the ROH library, will make AEW a hot commodity for whoever decides to bid on their rights deal. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says he expects a big increase in the rights for AEW programming:
I expect big increases in the rights for the AEW programs and we’re on a good pace to make a very lucrative deal for the AEW media rights going forward.
Says AEW’s library, along with the ROH library, make them a product in demand:
We’ve done 174 episodes of Dynamite, 80 episodes of AEW Rampage, our 17th pay-per-view event will be March 5 in Revolution, so we’ve done hundreds and hundreds of hours of AEW content in our library. I also purchased Ring of Honor last year, which is a great promotion with over 20 years of history, thousands of hours of video in their library. So overall, AEW has access to so many great wrestling events, including some events that are widely considered to be some of the best wrestling events of all time. There’s a lot of interest in this library as well as the new weekly content we continue to produce each week, and I do think there’s a lot of demand for the library and it makes a lot of sense for us to try to make that AEW library available to fans all over the world on demand.