Tony Khan feels very confident that the media rights for AEW will be in demand once the promotion’s deal expires.

The company president spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Uproxx Sports, where he explained how the AEW library, along with the ROH library, will make AEW a hot commodity for whoever decides to bid on their rights deal. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he expects a big increase in the rights for AEW programming:

I expect big increases in the rights for the AEW programs and we’re on a good pace to make a very lucrative deal for the AEW media rights going forward.

Says AEW’s library, along with the ROH library, make them a product in demand: