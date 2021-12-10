Tony Khan appeared on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio and during it, he noted that he plans on helping out ROH with Final Battle to ensure they have a good show to close out this era of the company.

The show will mark the end of an era for ROH as after Final Battle, ROH will go on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022 to “reimagine” the company.

“Absolutely. I do want to wish those folks with Ring Of Honor the best. I’ll be doing some things to support them in this last show to make it a good show for them. [Working partnerships] is what AEW is all about [inaudible], so I am wishing them the best tomorrow and tonight, I think you’re going to see some of the best wrestling that you’re ever going to get on a Friday night. We’ve packed so much great stuff into one hour on Rampage, and then we’ll be really focused ahead towards Winter Is Coming, but yeah, over the weekend I am going to lend some support to them and try and help them out because it’s the right thing to do.”

H/T to Wrestlezone for the transcription