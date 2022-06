MJF cut a scathing promo aimed at Tony Kahn and AEW last week on Dynamite where he demanded that Khan, a F’ing mark, give him his release.

It started off as a shoot with MJF being upset about his contract, which has turned into a work on television.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, the AEW President was asked about MJF’s promo.

“I can’t comment on that part. I would say that it was a great night overall at the Forum, on the aggregate,” he said.

Quotes via Fightful