Tony Khan may have taken a ton of shots at WWE in the past, but the AEW President would still love to invite them through the forbidden door.

Khan appeared on the Rich Eisen program, where Eisen asked him about the potential of WWE and AEW running some type of supershow together. The idea did spark Khan’s interest, who said he would love nothing more but doesn’t think it’s possible due to certain ‘business things’ in wrestling.

I would love if that were possible. I don’t know that it is, but it would be great if it was possible for the fans. I think that would be wonderful, but there are a lot of challenging business things in the world of pro wrestling that I think would make that a very challenging thing to do.

THe possibility of WWE and AEW working together is not completely foreign. AEW has collaborated with AAA, CMLL, NJPW, STARDOM, and TNA since they launched back in 2019. Meanwhile, WWE has begun to work with companies as well, including NOAH, TNA, and GCW to name a few.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)