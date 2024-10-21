AEW President Tony Khan and wrestling podcast host “JD from NY” got into a Twitter spat over the weekend.

The social media feud began when “JD from NY” criticized a segment involving Daniel Garcia that took place on Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision. JD claimed that “nobody believes” in Daniel Garcia. He later went on to call a fan who supported Garcia “stupid.” This is where Tony Khan couldn’t help himself and responded.

You can check out some highlights from the exchange below:

JD: “LOL. Orange Cassidy has been over exposed. Daniel Garcia? Nobody believes in him. Private Party? Tony Khan has booked them into obscurity for 4 years. It all reeks of desperation, instead of planned long term investment.”

Fan: “We do believe in Daniel Garcia…”

JD: “No you don’t LOL. You only believe because you’re fucking stupid to what actually is going on.”

Khan: “Why would you tell a fan that they’re stupid for just expressing their opinion. Everyone is allowed to have beliefs and opinions, it doesn’t make them stupid.”

JD: “Because I can Tony. ITS ALL SUBJECTIVE”

Khan: “Yes exactly, it’s all subjective. That’s why I’ve never called you stupid once in 5 years, despite the fact that I often disagree with your opinions.”

