Tony Khan is ecstatic for tomorrow’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas.

The company president took to Twitter this evening to hype the event, the fifth Double or Nothing since they launched back in 2019. Khan says that it is not a show to be missed. His full tweet reads:

This is one of my favorite weekends in wrestling, #AEWDoN TOMORROW in Las Vegas! Some of the best matches in all of wrestling have happened at this great event over the past 4 years! You definitely won’t want to miss the fifth edition of #DoubleOrNothing tomorrow, Sunday May 28!

BELOW IS THE UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title

The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Keith Lee vs. Bandido vs. Dralistico vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Trent Beretta vs. Kip Sabian vs. Jay White vs. Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M vs. Big Bill vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Tony Nese vs. Ari Daivari vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Open House Rules Match for the AEW World Trios Titles

TBA vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)

Unsanctioned Match

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

Special Guest Ringside Enforcer in Cole’s corner: Sabu.

The Buy-In Pre-show

The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy) and FTW Champion Hook vs. The Gunns (Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) and Ethan Page

If Team Hardy wins, they get control of Page’s contract.