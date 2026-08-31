Tony Khan is calling AEW All In: London the culmination of what may have been the best week in company history.

Following Sunday’s pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, the AEW President spoke at the post-show press conference and reflected on the event, while also discussing the company’s business, its future in London, New Level, the Motor City Machine Guns and more.

Khan touted AEW’s strong television ratings from Wednesday before revealing that All In generated the most buys of any AEW event to date on HBO Max. He estimated the gate at approximately $6 million, with attendance approaching 50,000.

On a personal level, Khan described All In as one of the most special days of his life and one of the best pay-per-views he has ever seen. He later went a step further, suggesting the past several days may have represented the best week in AEW history.

Looking ahead, Khan once again made it clear that Wembley Stadium remains part of AEW’s future. While he could not confirm exactly when All In 2027 will take place, he said AEW will “definitely” return to Wembley Stadium and expressed excitement about bringing the company back to the venue.

Khan also discussed his relationship with David Ellison, describing him as a wrestling fan who has been supportive and friendly toward him. Khan believes the Paramount/WBD merger will create new opportunities for AEW and wrestling fans moving forward.

Another topic was the arrival of New Level, Kofi and Austin Creed, who made their AEW debuts at All In and captured the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Swerve Strickland. Khan praised their work ethic, noting that they have seen what Jon Moxley has accomplished in AEW and want to follow a similar path.

As for how the deal came together, Khan said he was careful not to make contact prematurely after learning that Kofi and Creed were approaching free agency. According to Khan, he waited until their 90-day period had expired — plus a couple of additional days — before contacting their representatives.

Khan also addressed the Motor City Machine Guns joining AEW, explaining that he could not resist the opportunity to announce their signing while the company was in Detroit.

Elsewhere, Khan was asked about Will Ospreay’s appearance on “Good Morning Britain” and whether he was frustrated that the interview focused heavily on The Rock without much promotion for AEW. Rather than criticize the segment, Khan thanked ITV and Jack Whitehall for giving Ospreay the opportunity to appear on the program.

When asked what comes next for AEW following All In, Khan kept his answer simple: his goal is to continue putting on great shows.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.