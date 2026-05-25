AEW President Tony Khan touched on a wide range of topics during the AEW Double or Nothing 2026 post-show media scrum on Sunday night, including the possibility of AEW running a major wrestling weekend next April while WrestleMania 43 takes place in Saudi Arabia.

When asked whether AEW could capitalize on the lack of a major domestic wrestling event during WrestleMania weekend, Khan didn’t rule out the idea.

“I think it is potentially viable,” Khan said. “And it’s a very interesting thought. We’ll have to see what happens in the world landscape between now and then, but it’s a very interesting possibility.”

Khan also praised Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, calling it one of the company’s all-time best shows.

According to Khan, Double or Nothing was “one of the best nights in the history of the company.”

He also spoke highly of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and AEW personality Renee Paquette working together during the broadcast, noting that he believes the pairing has long-term potential moving forward.

Regarding the MyAEW platform, Khan noted that the company is currently focused heavily on expanding internationally, though domestic plans are also part of the strategy. He added that there are plans to eventually include additional promotions within the service.

Khan additionally revisited AEW’s past attempts to run Madison Square Garden, retelling the story about the first episode of Dynamite originally being discussed for the iconic venue before plans fell apart.

According to Khan, Madison Square Garden management initially reached out expressing interest, only for AEW to later receive another call informing them the building was no longer interested. Khan compared the situation to Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown in the classic “Peanuts” comic strip.

Another topic discussed was the New York State Athletic Commission restrictions regarding blood and crowd brawling during the event. Khan said he believed AEW “hit a home run” with the show despite those limitations and added that he was happy to keep the state of New York satisfied with the presentation.

Khan also reflected on Darby Allin’s AEW World Championship reign, praising the run and saying Allin accomplished nearly everything he set out to do as champion.

He stated that Darby had “one of the greatest World title reigns in the company” and also expressed interest in hearing what Kevin Knight has to say following his heel turn against Allin at the end of the pay-per-view.

Another major subject during the scrum involved AEW’s relationship with Paramount and Skydance. Khan continued praising Paramount and David Ellison, stating that “the deal is done.”

Khan emphasized his relationship with Ellison and noted they had previously worked together through Skydance NFL collaborations. He also took a shot at Netflix’s handling of Warner Bros. Discovery properties, saying he disliked the idea of separating TBS and TNT content from HBO Max.

As for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Khan revealed that several matches are already planned, though the card cannot be finalized until talent receive medical clearance following Double or Nothing.

Khan also sent well wishes to Rebel and said AEW is considering bringing back Fight for the Fallen as a benefit event for ALS research. He encouraged fans to continue supporting ALS-related causes and research efforts.

One final topic involved the possibility of AEW utilizing CMLL’s micro wrestlers in the future. Khan admitted he hasn’t given the idea much thought yet, but said it’s something he would consider.