AEW President Tony Khan has been teasing a huge announcement for the last few weeks, claiming that he had news that would change the world of professional wrestling.

Khan revealed that he is now the new owner of Ring of Honor, a promotion he says was heavily influential to his fandom, and to the wrestling industry. This comes after ROH announced at the end of 2021 that they would be releasing all of their talents from their contracts as they would be rebranding in 2022.

ROH was founded by Rob Feinstein in 2002, but was run by Cary Silkin from 2004-2011 before the company was sold to Sinclair Broadcasting. To celebrate nearly 20 years in the industry ROH announced its very first Hall of Fame class, which included The Briscoes, Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk.

Khan also tweeted out the full details of the agreement, which means he has access to ROH’s full extensive library, brand assets, and intellectual property.

Check it out below.