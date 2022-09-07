Two big segments with Chris Jericho and AEW President Tony Khan have been announced for tonight’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Khan has announced that he will address the AEW World Title and the AEW World Trios Titles tonight.

“Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! Tonight LIVE on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite I’ll address the @AEW World Championship + @AEW World Trios Championship! Please join us on TBS tonight on #AEW Dynamite for a great wrestling show live @ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!,” Khan tweeted.

CM Punk became the AEW World Champion at All Out on Sunday by defeating Jon Moxley, while Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions by defeating Adam Page and The Dark Order in the tournament finals at All Out. However, there was a backstage fight at the NOW Arena on Sunday night due to Punk’s comments made at the post-show media scrum, and that fight put Omega and The Bucks against Punk and his longtime friend/trainer AEW Producer Ace Steel. It’s been reported that AEW is having a third-party investigation done into the fight, and that people involved are being suspended or possibly even fired. You can click here for the latest backstage updates on possibly suspensions or departures along with a Punk injury update, and you can click here for the absolute latest, full details on how the fight started, who hit/bit who, a statement from police, locker room reactions, and more.

AEW has also announced that Chris Jericho will be on tonight’s Dynamite to address the AEW Galaxy.

“TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, the self-proclaimed ‘Best Wrestler Ever’ @IAmJericho addresses the #AEW Galaxy LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!,” they tweeted.

Jericho is coming off his win over Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out on Sunday. There is no word yet on what he will be doing tonight.

It was reported last night how Jericho and Moxley were added to tonight’s Dynamite line-up due to top stars not appearing because of fallout from the backstage incident at All Out, and that this was a change in plans as Jericho and Moxley were not originally planned for tonight’s episode. AEW has not announced Moxley for the show as of this writing.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY:

* All Out fallout

* We will hear from #1 contender MJF

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator match

* Chris Jericho will address the AEW Galaxy

* AEW President Tony Khan will address the status of the AEW World Title and the AEW World Trios Titles

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the aforementioned tweets:

Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! Tonight LIVE on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite I’ll address the @AEW World Championship + @AEW World Trios Championship! Please join us on TBS tonight on #AEW Dynamite for a great wrestling show live

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 7, 2022

TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, the self-proclaimed “Best Wrestler Ever” @IAmJericho addresses the #AEW Galaxy LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/dDtH6VPKzU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.