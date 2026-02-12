When a homegrown powerhouse walks out the door, fans tend to assume there was bitterness involved. That has been the prevailing narrative surrounding Powerhouse Hobbs’ AEW exit. After all, this was a former TNT Champion, a former World Trios Champion, and a physically imposing presence who felt tailor-made for long-term positioning near the top of the card. So when Hobbs resurfaced in WWE under the name Royce Keys and entered the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, the immediate assumption was simple: AEW let another major asset slip away.

Tony Khan does not see it that way.

In a recent conversation with Josh Martinez, the AEW president addressed Hobbs’ departure and made it clear that there was no animosity attached to the decision. Khan described Hobbs’ tenure as a success story from the ground up.

“I think Powerhouse Hobbs had a great run here in AEW. He started wrestling here in Jacksonville where I am now, and had some great matches and became a champion in AEW. We were just talking about the TNT Champion, he’s a former TNT Champion, a former World Trios Champion. He was absolutely incredible in his run here and I’ll always wish him all the best.”

For fans who have framed Hobbs’ exit as a creative failure or a case of AEW undervaluing its own muscle, Khan’s tone complicates that narrative. The company reportedly made a significant push to retain him, offering a contract aligned with what top names like Chris Jericho earned during AEW’s formative years. That is not a courtesy offer. That is a statement of perceived value.

Hobbs simply chose a different path.

From a booking standpoint, that distinction matters. AEW did not release Hobbs. He was not quietly phased out of storylines before being shown the door. His contract expired, and he opted for a new environment. In an industry where locker room morale and financial positioning often dictate creative direction as much as long-term storytelling, that nuance changes the conversation.

The next chapter, however, remains somewhat undefined. Since debuting in the Royal Rumble, Royce Keys has not yet appeared on WWE Raw or SmackDown television. He was backstage at the February 2 episode of Raw and is expected to be part of the SmackDown roster heading into WrestleMania 42 season. Whether WWE immediately positions him as a dominant heel or slowly integrates him into mid-card programs will say a great deal about how the company views his upside.

For AEW, Khan’s comments reinforce a recurring theme in the modern wrestling landscape: talent mobility is not automatically a referendum on creative incompetence. In today’s market, wrestlers have leverage, options, and competing visions for their careers. A departure can reflect ambition rather than dissatisfaction.

That shift in perspective affects how fans interpret roster churn and how promotions protect their brand identity. When executives publicly acknowledge value and extend goodwill, it reframes exits as part of a broader ecosystem rather than a competitive loss.

Hobbs’ jump to WWE fits squarely into a larger trend of cross-company movement becoming normalized rather than scandalous. The real story may not be who “won” the signing, but how both companies continue to define success in an era where loyalty, money, and creative opportunity are constantly being renegotiated.