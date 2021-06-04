AEW President & CEO Tony Khan is set to return to Impact Wrestling next Thursday night to discuss the Against All Odds match between Moose and Kenny Omega, who is the current Impact World Champion, AEW World Champion and AAA Mega Champion. Next week’s show will be the go-home episode for Against All Odds.

This week’s Impact saw The Good Brothers interrupt the main event between Moose and Sami Callihan, and then Omega joined in on the attack. Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore wanted to add Callihan to the Against All Odds match, and told Don Callis that Khan had been informed of the idea as well. Khan will meet with Callis and D’Amore next week to discuss the idea, which would make the Against All Odds main event a Triple Threat.

Next week’s Impact will also feature W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack, plus Havok vs. Rosemary with Havok being added to the Against All Odds title match between Rosemary and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo if she wins.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Impact.

