AEW is reportedly not granting any talent releases for the time being.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that AEW President Tony Khan will not be granting any releases for those wrestlers that have requested it.

Khan reportedly made it very clear in the last few days that he will not be granting release requests as this is the “new doctrine” moving forward.

We’ve noted how WWE officials have contacted AEW-contracted talents about possibly returning to the company. It was said on Observer Radio that “nearly everyone” who had a previous relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had been contacted by WWE in an attempt to secure their AEW release and return to WWE. Several wrestlers informed AEW officials about the reach-outs, and reportedly had no interest in leaving the company, while others did and they asked for their releases. It was also recently revealed how AEW officials contacted WWE to warn them about contract tampering.

