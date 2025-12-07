In addition to the AEW Collision show on Saturday night in Columbus, OH., matches and segments were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are complete ROH spoilers and off-air notes featuring a segment involving AEW President Tony Khan.

* Angelico & Serpentico defeated LSG & Josh Crane

* Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) defeated The Frat House (Preston Vance, Cole Karter & Griff Garrison (w/ Jacked Jameson, Bernard The Business Bear, and other Frat House pledges)

* Jay Lethal (w/ Adam Priest and Tommy Billington) defeated Nathan Cruz

* Athena had a championship celebration with Billie Starkz and Diamante. Athena went through the list of everyone she’s defeated and said Starkz failed by not winning the ROH Pure Championship, but Starkz and Diamante would be facing Deonna Purrazzo and anybody Purrazzo chooses later tonight to try and make up for it. The crowd threw streamers in as Athena said she would be the champion forever.

* Komander and SkyFlight (Scorpio Sky, Darius Martin & Dante Martin) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)

* ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Madison Rayne defeated Billie Starkz & Diamante. Post-match, Athena continued picking on Starkz for not winning.

* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Lacey Lane in a Proving Ground match

* Hechicero defeated Josh Woods

* Zayda Steel defeated Rachael Ellering

* Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta defeated Willie Mack & Aaron Solo

* Dalton Castle, The Outrunners, Adam Priest & Tommy Billington defeated Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Mansoor, Mason Madden & and Johnny TV (w/ Mark Sterling, Taya Valkyrie and Stori Denali)

Pre-AEW Collision:

* Max Caster played to the crowd by leading his chants until Anthony Bowens interrupted and offered to scissor Max again “vigorously” if the fans did a new chant of “Let’s go pride, you’re my guy!” then teased scissoring but didn’t go through with it. Tony Khan then joined Caster for the scissor and to introduce the show.