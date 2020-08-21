Tony Khan’s Philosophy On Match Endings And False Advertising

Tony Khan is very much against DQ finishes or any finish that doesn’t give a definitive ending. The goal is to do as few DQ finishes as possible. Each match will have a winner and a loser, with draws being a rare possibility. Khan believes that fans expect a winner and AEW should not let them down.

He’s also against false advertising. During the summer, Khan had the option of not mentioning how Jon Moxley would not be at two tapings due to staying home with his wife Renee Young, but Khan went ahead and informed fans that he wouldn’t be there. Moxley was looking over Young while she struggled with the coronavirus and Khan felt fans had a right to know he would not be showing up as advertised. It’s believed this likely did have a small effect on ratings but they want to avoid any false advertising when possible.

(Credit: f4wonline.com)