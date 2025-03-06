During today’s AEW Revolution 2025 media call, AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on the AEW pay-per-view events that will be coming to the Max streaming service.

During the call, “TK” was asked about the new partnership. He said,

“Max is still going to be a great home to AEW pay-per-view. It’s not a technology that has been part of the Max service previously, before AEW landed on this great platform. We’re very excited to have AEW TV streaming on Max every week. I can’t wait to have the upcoming AEW pay-per-views there in the future. We have all the past AEW Revolution events streaming now on Max. I look forward to when fans can buy the pay-per-views there. It’s something we all want, and I know they are working on developing that tech in the platform because it’s not something Max has ever offered before. I’m very excited to have all of these great pay-per-view providers. We’ve been working with great providers over the past years, and we still have great experiences working with them. Now, we’ve added a new provider, and it’s one of the largest companies in the world, and that is Amazon.”

He continued, “We’re very excited fans can buy AEW Revolution and future pay-per-views on Prime. To be on one of the largest streaming services to sell our pay-per-views, that’s huge. In the future, we’ll continue with a lot of great providers and Max. Max will be the home for all of AEW in the future, and we’ll continue to work with great media companies. One thing that has been great about Warner Brothers Discovery and Max is the success they’ve had with collaborations. We love collaborating with Warner Brothers Discovery. We look at some of the real successes that have really paid off for Warner Brothers Discovery in streaming, and it’s a lot of great collaborations. I saw recently that the bundle was the least churned, the stickiest bundle in all of streaming, and really the stickiest package in all of streaming is the Disney-Max bundle. That’s exciting to see the company having so much success and that it’s the most successful package in all of streaming. Max will be a great pay-per-view home for us going forward, absolutely.”

Additionally, Khan was asked if his philosophy had changed regarding release requests. He said,

“I do think it’s a case-by-case basis. I think everything is a case-by-case basis, and so much of life is a case-by-case basis. Philosophically, there is a change in what I’ve been doing. It felt like the right thing for the company and everyone involved at this point. That’s the thinking behind that. It’s on a case by case basis and they are all different situations. In this case, they did have similar outcomes. It’s fair to ask why now and why I wouldn’t have done that before. I just decided that’s what I thought was the right thing to do at this point.”

