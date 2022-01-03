The New York Wrestling Connection will honor wrestlers from its past through its Hall of Fame Classes of 2020 and 2021 including former WWE and current AEW star Tony Nese.

Nese joins The SAT (Jose and Joel Maximo) and the Hardcore Wrestling Alliance HWA) as the inductees for these two classes. The ceremony will be on January 29 at Sideshow.

The promotion has used various wrestlers such as Matt Cardona, John Silver and Trent Berreta.