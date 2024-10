Congratulations are in order for AEW wrestler Tony Nese and his wife.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Nese announced that he and his wife welcomed twin boys into the world. He captioned his photo with,

“Welcome to the world Bryce and Benjamin Nese. They came in 35 weeks with both weighing 6 lbs 1oz each. Our hearts will forever be full. @liz_nese”

We send our congratulations to the happy couple!