Tony Nese made an appearance on ‎Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about signing with AEW. He first appeared in the crowd on last week’s Saturday Night Dynamite then worked Sunday’s Dark tapings. It was later reported that he did sign a full-time deal with the promotion.

“I got invited to go (to AEW). They were like, ‘Hey, we are in Orlando and we know you’re in Orlando.’ I’m like, yea, absolutely. I had been there before during my 90 day non-compete just to hang out with my friends. I have tons of friends and people I have travelled with in that company. Everyone was super cool and super nice with me, and I think they liked me.

But then they invited me to Orlando, and it was literally 10 minutes before they went live on the air. I got pulled aside and they were like, ‘Hey, would you be cool to sit out in the crowd and we just keep showing you on camera?’ I’m like, ‘Yea, sure, TV time. I’ll take it.’ So I just sat there. At first I was like, is the house low? Then he explained it to me and I’m like, that’s awesome. From there we got to discussing things, and it was super cool how they treated me off the bat and brought me in as a star. I am so appreciative of that.”