There are various fan chants that are used in the pro wrestling world with some good and some bad.

During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Nese talked about two chants that he doesn’t like.

“My two least favorite chants in wrestling is ‘fight forever’ or ‘both these guys’. It’s not a knock on anyone who gets that chant. But in my opinion, now you don’t care who wins. And I want people to literally want me to lose.”

Nese discussed the need for the reaction that both chants get:

“I love the hate that I get a lot of times from people, especially on Twitter. They hate me. So when I see that, it’s job well done. I want people to absolutely despise my existence on the show. Outside of wrestling, it’s unlikely that you’ll hear any other fans chant ‘play/fight forever’ or ‘both these teams’.

Transcript from Wrestling Inc.