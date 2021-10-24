Today AEW held another set of tapings for their Youtube series Dark at Universal Studio in Orlando, Florida.

Debuting at the tapings was former WWE star and one-time NXT cruiserweight champion Tony Nese, who took on fan-favorite Fuego Del Sol in singles-action. Nese was sitting in the front row of last night’s Dynamite on TNT, where AEW made a point to mention that he was one of the hottest free agents in the industry.

Nese was released from WWE earlier this year.