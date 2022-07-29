AEW star Tony Nese recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner where the Premiere Athlete discussed a number of different topics, including getting punched by rapper Kevin Gates on Dynamite, and how he feels about Triple H as the new head of WWE creative. Highlights can be found below.

On working in AEW and getting punched by rapper Kevin Gates:

Yeah, everything’s been great obviously [for me in AEW]. Having a blast, getting featured. A lot of fun. [Nese asked if he’s a fan of Kevin Gates] Ah, yeah, you know… I respect the punch. I’m a fan now after the punch.

His thoughts on Triple H being the new head of WWE creative:

You know, in working for him, I think it’s awesome [that Triple H is now leading WWE creative]. I think that he’s, you know, from what I gathered, talking with him and everything that he’s perfect for the job and I think a lot of people feel the same way. I don’t know too much past my pay grade, but you know, I think — I don’t know. I like his style because I was a fan of the black and yellow NXT. So, I mean hopefully that is what — just the style. Doesn’t have to be necessarily the same type of people or whatever but as long as that type of booking style comes back.

