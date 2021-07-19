Former WWE star Tony Nese made an appearance on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast.

During it, he talked about winning the Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 35 and Vince McMahon’s reaction to it:

“Great story. I came into the back. Vince was already in gorilla, which I was absolutely surprised, as he was already there and ready to go. He looked up at me and said, ‘That’s how you start WrestleMania.’ He shook my hand. I was like, ‘Oh my God, that was the greatest thing ever.’ That day was one of the coolest experiences, and definitely was one of my crowning moments in the company.”